Beverly A. (Small) Little, 86, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born April 21, 1936, in Madrid, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Claude Small and Delia (Bogart) Small.
Beverly worked as a nurse’s aide at Indian Haven Nursing Home in Indiana, and QLS at West Haven Manor for 21 years.
She attended Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg.
Beverly loved embroidering and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her son, Jay A. Little, of Albemarle, N.C.; daughters, Joyce Ann (Jim) Greece, of Clarksburg; Gail Diane Frassenei, of Silverton, Ore.; and Cheryl Sue Wylie, of Saltsburg; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Alexander Frassenei.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Mike Duffalo officiating. Private interment in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
