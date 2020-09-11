Beverly Joyce Blose, 61, of Home, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, while at West Penn Hospital.
The daughter of George W. “Cy” and E. Jean (Henry) Harbrige, she was born May 1, 1959, in Indiana.
Beverly will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her father; husband, Carl Blose, Home; daughter, Debbie (Fred, Jr.) Edwards, Marion Center; son, Barry Blose, Marion Center; grandson, Aiden Edwards, Marion Center; and a brother, Barry Harbrige, Marion Center.
Beverly was preceded in death by her mother.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.