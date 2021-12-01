Beverly J. Hughes

Beverly June Hughes, 91, of Westover, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ridgeview Elder Care Center, due to complications from COVID.
She had resided at Ridgeview for seven years and was known to her family there as Bev, and to us as June.
June is survived by three children, Joanne Salsgiver (Tom), of Mechanicsburg; David Hughes (Carolyn), of Burnside; and Carol Fox (Brian), of Westover; three sisters, Roseann Dixon (Roger), of Philipsburg; Susan Braniff (Gary), of Mineral City, Ohio; and Virginia Jackson (Dick), of Philipsburg. June is also survived by six grandchildren, Becky Fowler (Tim), of Lake City, Fla.; Brent Salsgiver (Mary), of Harrisburg; Krissy Durbin (John), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Mark Fox (Kate), of Westover; Cindy Isenberg (Josh), of Westover; and Marcy Johnson, of Irvona. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Madison Regan, Gavin and Owen Durbin of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Max and Molly Maines, of Woodland; Mason Salsgiver, of Harrisburg; and Maren Jane Isenberg, of Westover; several nieces and nephews, their families and a multitude of friends of all ages.
June was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elmer L. Hughes, of Westover; her mother, Evelyn France Cullen, of Winburne; her father, Henry Cullen, of Mt. Union; her stepfather, Paul Kreuz; and stepmother, Velda Shimmel Kreuz, of Philipsburg; her son, Kenny Hughes, of Glen Campbell; her grandson, B.J. Fox, of Pittsburgh; and an infant son, deceased at birth.
June graduated from Cooper Township High School in Winburne and worked in the office at J.H. France Manufacturing Company in Snow Shoe. She married her cute farmer husband after meeting him while roller skate dancing. She began her new life as the farmer’s wife in southern Clearfield County. Thirteen years and four children later, she had mastered gardening, canning, freezing and baking. She loved “digging in the dirt” with her plants and flowers. She tolerated farm cats, dogs, rabbits and geese. She hated gathering the eggs, feeding those 4-H pigs and getting a phone call that “the cows are out on the road!” June spent 26 years serving Clearfield County in the Treasurers Office at the Clearfield County Courthouse. She worked as a clerk and as the deputy treasurer.
During retirement she kept busy spending time with grandchildren and discovering a new found talent of quilting. She completed several beautiful pieces and also taught others to quilt. June loved to travel and was able to visit many states, take cruises to Alaska, Bermuda and the Holy Lands and visit several European countries. She was a member of East Ridge United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and Harmony Grange #1201 of Westover. She was one of the original fair board members of the Harmony Grange Fair, working in the fair office for many years.
June fought medical and surgical challenges for years; she taught us to stay positive and keep busy. But now she is tired and deserves to rest in peace. It was a life well lived in faith!
Due to current COVID and family conditions, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private at Harmony Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be directed to either East Ridge United Methodist Church Women’s Missionary group c/o Barbara Miles, 4669 Ridge Road, Westover, PA, 16692 or Harmony Cemetery Association c/o Carol Fox, 2469 Harmony Road, Westover, PA 16692.
The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
