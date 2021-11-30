Beverly June Hughes, 91, of Westover, transitioned to eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Ridgeview Elder Care Center, due to complications from COVID.
She had resided at Ridgeview for seven years and was known to her family there as Bev and to us as June.
June is survived by three children, Joanne Salsgiver (Tom), of Mechanicsburg; David Hughes (Carolyn), of Burnside; and Carol Fox (Brian), of Westover; three sisters, Roseann Dixon (Roger), of Philipsburg; Susan Braniff (Gary), of Mineral City, Ohio; and Virginia Jackson (Dick), of Philipsburg. June is also survived by six grandchildren, Becky Fowler (Tim), of Lake City, Fla.; Brent Salsgiver (Mary), of Harrisburg; Krissy Durbin (John), of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Mark Fox (Kate), of Westover; Cindy Isenberg (Josh), of Westover; and Marcy Johnson, of Irvona.
Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Madison Regan, Gavin and Owen Durbin, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Max and Molly Maines, of Woodland; Mason Salsgiver, of Harrisburg; and Maren Jane Isenberg, of Westover; several nieces and nephews and their families; and a multitude of friends of all ages.
June was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elmer L. Hughes, of Westover; her mother, Evelyn France Cullen, of Winburne; her father, Henry Cullen, of Mt. Union; her stepfather, Paul Kreuz; and stepmother, Velda Shimmel Kreuz, of Philipsburg; her son, Kenny Hughes, of Glen Campbell; her grandson, B.J. Fox, of Pittsburgh; and an infant son, deceased at birth.
June graduated from Cooper Township High School in Winburne and worked in the office at J.H. France Manufacturing Company in Snow Shoe.
She married her cute farmer husband after meeting him while roller skate dancing. She began her new life as the farmer’s wife in southern Clearfield County. Thirteen years and four children later, she had mastered gardening, canning, freezing and baking. She loved “digging in the dirt” with her plants and flowers. She tolerated farm cats, dogs, rabbits and geese. She hated gathering the eggs, feeding those 4-H pigs and getting a phone call that “the cows are out on the road!” June spent 26 years serving Clearfield County in the Treasurer’s Office at the Clearfield County Courthouse. She worked as a clerk and as the deputy treasurer.
During retirement she kept busy spending time with grandchildren and discovering a new found talent of quilting. She completed several beautiful pieces and also taught others to quilt.
June loved to travel and was able to visit many states, take cruises to Alaska, Bermuda and the Holy Lands and visit several European countries.
A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will take place at Harmony Cemetery. The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
