Beverly J. Pape

Beverly Jean (Cardellino) Pape, 81, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, with her three loving daughters by her side.
She was born in Blairsville on March 21, 1940. She graduated from Blairsville High School in 1959 and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, William E. Pape.
Surviving Beverly are her three daughters, Debra Taubler, of Blairsville; Michele Ignace (Brian), of Martins Ferry, Ohio; and Renee Salvatori (Bill), of West Virginia; three brothers, Larry, Vaughn (Margo), and Harry Cardellino (Kathy); six grandchildren, of whom she was proud, Jason, Kylie, Billy, Emily, Ross and James; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wyatt and Piper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Olive (Goodlin) Cardellino; her loving husband, William; a son, James; and son-in-law, Sam Taubler. Beverly had a deep love for life and always strove to live her life fully. She loved all children, traveling, listening to music and dancing. There was not much she did not like, except for being away from her family and no longer being able to drive. In her own words, “don’t cry for me — just remember wonderful memories.”
Friends and family will be received on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville, followed by a service. Interment will be at Blairsville Cemetery following the service.