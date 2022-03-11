Beverly J. Stewart, 87, of Rural Valley, passed away on March 9, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on July 17, 1934, to Beryl and Isabelle (Brown) McGaughey in Rural Valley.
Beverly was a homemaker and worked on the family dairy farm, Stewartdale Dairy. She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church, where she was the organist for more than 70 years and the former choir director. Beverly previously served as moderator and treasurer of the Presbyterian Women. She was also a former member of many community organizations including the Rural Valley Grange, where she served as the treasurer, family activity and deaf activity chairman; the Armstrong County Pomona Grange on the women’s activity committee; Pennsylvania State Grange; Dayton Pike Homemakers; Barnard Friendly Club; the Armstrong County Cooperative Extension Service Executive Committee and Family Living Advisory Council. She previously taught needlepoint classes for Cooperative Extension Service.
Beverly graduated from Dayton High School in 1952 and attended Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. She loved music and was a former piano teacher. She enjoyed participating in church activities, going to the Rural Valley Senior Center where she was the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging’s Spelling Bee champion for two years in a row, hosting card, domino and sequence parties for friends, making quilts for her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was a lover of God’s creation, an avid gardener and wildflower enthusiast. She recently was recognized by the Red Cross for donating more than 100 units of blood.
Beverly is survived by her three daughters, Bonnie (Bob) Patterson, of Kittanning; Susan (Jeff) Coffman, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and Becky (Kurt) McEntire, of Dayton; two granddaughters, Karlene Kreutzer, of New York, N.Y., and Kristine Kreutzer (fiancé Joe Goepfrich), of South Bend, Ind.; two grandsons, Stewart (Megan) McEntire, of Butler, and Tyler (Autumn) McEntire, of Punxsutawney; and one “Dollie Dumplin” great-granddaughter, Hailey McEntire; her sister, Roberta (Jack) Stroupe, of Rural Valley; sisters-in-law, Bonnie McGaughey, of Fenelton, and Martha McGaughey, of Dayton; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert “Dale” Stewart, whom she married Sept. 3, 1955, and died Sept. 13, 2010; son, Loren Dale Stewart; her two brothers, Bernard and Duane “Butch” McGaughey; brother-in-law, Robert Stewart; and sisters-in-law, Betty Stewart and Glenna Mae Cooper.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at NuValley Presbyterian Church, 901 E. Main St., Rural Valley, with the Rev. Bruce Shannon officiating.
Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to NuValley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 185, 901 E. Main St., Rural Valley, PA 16249.
Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.