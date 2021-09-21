Beverly Jo Rummel, 69, of Dayton (Wayne Township), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on June 16, 1952, to Dale and Margaret (Lewis) Rummel in Punxsutawney.
Beverly enjoyed flowers and loved her pets.
Beverly is survived by her mother, of Kittanning; three sons, Eric Stockdale, of Cadogan; Chad Stockdale, of Dayton; and Coty Stockdale, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Bruce (Linda) Rummel, of Homer City, and Brian (Carrie) Rummel, of Sagamore; sister, Barb (Ronald) Coleman, of Home; five grandchildren, Steven, Jazlynn, Liam, Ossie and Ezra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dale Eugene Rummel; and two sisters, Brenda Rummel and Bonnie Burtick.
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.