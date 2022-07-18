Beverly Ruth Leckenby, 64, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her residence with her loving husband by her side.
The daughter of Marvin and Mildred (Bush) Martin, she was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Pittsburgh.
Beverly was a 1975 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. Her interests included reading, gardening and doing crafts.
Beverly also served her country as a member of the Navy.
Surviving are her mother, Mildred (Leon) Girdner, of Indiana; husband, John Leckenby, of Indiana, whom she wed Nov. 1, 1996; children, Cheri O’Hara, of Indiana; Candice Kirkpatrick, of New Castle; Misty (Joe) Sina, of Colorado; Tawnya (David) Varney, of Indiana; Yiva (Mitch) Leasure, of Marion Center; Jason Leckenby, of South Carolina; and Lance (Brittany) Leckenby, of South Carolina; brothers Timothy Martin, of Cowansville, and John Martin, of Home; sister, Susan (Randy) Corosu, of Home; 20 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Preceding Beverly in death were her father, Marvin Martin, in 2010; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Edna Bush; parental grandparents, Vernon Martin and Rumedia (Cliff) Porter; and a brother, Paul Martin, in 2016.
As per Beverly’s wishes, funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
