Beverly Stuck

Beverly Ann (Jones) Stuck, 83, of Northern Cambria, formerly of Indiana, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born in 1936 in Indiana to William W. Jones Sr. and Ella M Stiffler Jones.
She was a lifetime member of Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
Beverly was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and ballroom dancing.
She is survived by her son, Brian Lee Stuck and wife Lisa, of Northern Cambria; four granddaughters, Lori, Michelle, Katie and Abby; three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Logan and Anna; a sister, Betty Stevens, of Unicoi, Tenn.; her adopted brother, Ronald Stiffler and wife DeDe, Creekside; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Lee Stuck, in 2017; her parents; and her brother, William W. Jones Jr.
Friends will be received at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service. Private interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, or to your favorite charity.