Bevon Anderson, 93, of Northern Cambria, passed Friday, March 31, 2023.
He was born April 11, 1929, in Marsteller, a son of Bevan and Mary (Abromovich) Anderson. He was married to Mary Gallagher for 59 years before her passing Nov. 24, 2010.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Anderson, and a sister, Ruth Hoar.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Anderson (Darlene Ferson), of New Jersey; two grandsons, Brent and Justin Anderson; a brother, Robert (Bo) Anderson, of Ohio; and nieces and nephews Jim and Kathy Cavallo, Laura Schepis, Jacque Davis, Shawn Wight, Cherie English, Heidi Hafner, Kelly Haney, Kathy Kraochinisha, Holly Rafie, Bernadette Nolan and Tom, Bee and Antoinette Gallagher.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War as a sergeant, earning the Korean War Service Medal, Bronze Star and The United Nations Service Medal.
Bevon retired after 31 years of service from the Northern Cambria School District as a teacher.
He was a member of the Spangler VFW, Spangler Legion Post 569, Braggers Club, Lions Club and Emeigh Sportsman. Bevon was a former basketball, baseball and football coach. He was also a PIAA official of baseball, softball, football and basketball.
Our family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Debbie, Annlee, Elizabeth and Samantha of 365 Hospice as well as his in-home caregiver, Shayla, for their compassion, gentle touch and caring attitudes.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 811 Chestnut Ave., Northern Cambria.