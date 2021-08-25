Billee M. Adams, 62, of Hillsdale, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney. She was the daughter of Robert J. and Patricia (Lloyd) Adams and was born on March 10, 1959, in Spangler.
She was a graduate of Harmony High School.
Her career included being a paramedic with Citizens’ Ambulance Service in Indiana and LifeStat Ambulance Service in Saltsburg.
Billee worked also as a home health aide for Visiting Nurse Extended Care of Indiana County and a school van driver for Tri County Transportation, Purchase Line School District. Additionally, she was an Avon sales representative and adored her many customers.
In her spare time she loved to read, do word finds and picture puzzles. Billee was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan. She was a loving friend, sister and aunt.
Billee was one of seven children and is survived by Patrick Gerald Adams, of Pittsville, Md.; Sue Adams, of Transfer; Linda Adams, of Hastings; Christopher Adams and wife Joanne, of Cherry Tree; James Adams and wife Barbara, of Cherry Tree; and Becky Milchak and husband James, of Hastings; many nieces and nephews; and her special companion, Eddie Freno, and his daughter, Sara Aikens-Freno, her best buddy, of Hillsdale. Billee was preceded in death by her parents and one sister-in-law, Janice Adams. At Billee’s request, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at a later date with Pastor Robert Sunseri officiating. Arrangements are with the assistance of the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.