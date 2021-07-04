Blaine Folckemer, 69, of Strongstown, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Allegheny Health System’s West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 10, 1951, in Johnstown, a son of Chester Ray and Nathley (Pope) Folckemer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Norman and Wendell.
Blaine is survived by his wife, the former Gloria (Lloyd) Folckemer, to whom he was married 47 ½ years; children Michael (Rose) Folckemer and Deanna Folckemer; and his trusted dog “Bruiser” and loyal horse “Cayenne.”
Blaine worked in the mines and was a member of U.M.W.A, but was probably best known as a welder. He enjoyed attending horse shows with his daughter and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Vintondale Baptist Church.
At his request, there will be no viewing. Private interment will be in United Brethren Cemetery, Belsano. Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Nanty Glo.