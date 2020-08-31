Blaine L. Haney, 93, of Indiana, passed away in his home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Blaine was born in 1927 to John and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Haney in Winslow. An only child, he lived nearly all of his life in Indiana County.
Drafted out of high school, he took extra classes ahead of time in order to graduate with his Class of 1946. Blaine served with the U.S. Army Air Force at the end of World War II. While in training at Camp Pinedale, Calif., he met the love of his life and future wife, Bettye, in nearby Clovis.
Blaine and Bettye exchanged almost daily letters while he was stationed in the Philippines. Upon return to San Francisco, Bettye surprised Blaine by greeting him at her aunt’s apartment on Pine Street. After their marriage, they settled in Clovis, Calif., but the need to help his father start their heating and plumbing business pulled him back to Indiana.
Blaine and his father worked to establish a local of the plumbers and pipefitters union, and he was a member for over 70 years. The family business contributed to the construction of many schools in the surrounding counties. Blaine and Bettye were familiar faces around the community. Their road trips to visit the California side of the family included adventures to places like Yosemite. But mostly he loved being home, going to county fairs, family picnics, movie date nights with Bettye, and singing along to American standards from “Sentimental Journey” to “Beyond the Sea” as he washed and waxed his ’48 Chevy convertible.
Blaine was devoted to his bride, Bettye, for 68 years. After her passing, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” took on more meaning. The love letters he read to the end will be divided among his children. “… just a passing breeze, filled with memories …” (Mancini).
He is survived by five children, Jacqueline Gramann and husband James, Redmond, Ore.; Janell Copher and husband Daniel, Front Royal, Va.; James Haney and wife Jill, Cambria, Calif.; Jodina Lee and husband Timothy, Middletown, Del.; and Jefferson Haney, Yuba City, Calif.; six grandchildren, Julianne (Gramann) O’Neal and husband Stephen; Jonathan Gramann; Jennifer (Lee) Sims and husband Devin; Timothy Lee and wife Natalie; Andrew Haney; and Jessica Copher; and four great-grandchildren, Cody O’Neal, Laura O’Neal, Aubrey Sims and Devin Sims Jr.
Blaine was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye Mae Haney, and grandson, Kevin Haney.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana under outdoor tents, or the sanctuary in the event of rain. Pastor Bill Blair will officiate.
Burial will be later in the Clovis Cemetery, Clovis, Calif.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be
made to Grace United Methodist Church or the Yosemite Conservancy, https://yosemite.org/giving/gifts-in-memory-honor/.