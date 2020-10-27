Blaine Leroy Deabenderfer Jr., 56, of Leland, N.C., formerly of Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Indiana in 1964, the son of Blaine and Anna Deabenderfer.
Blaine graduated from Marion Center High School in 1982 and was a star athlete.
Surviving family is his wife, Frances, and children, son Blaine and daughter Tiffany (Shane) Barbee; grandchildren Jordan and Taylor Barbee; and brothers and sisters Bev Jewart (Mike), George (Kathi), Brenda Smith, Doug, and Darla Powell.
Also surviving is his brother-in-law, Edwin Bowden (Jane); sister-in-law Linda Turner; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice.
There will be no visitation, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Blaine’s memory to Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary, 412 Ann St,, Wilmington, N.C. 28401; Louisburg College Baseball, 501 N. Main St,, Louisburg, N.C., 27549 (www.louisburg.edu); or UNC Baseball, P.O. Box 2126, Chapel Hill, N.C. 27515
Condolences can be shared at andrewsmortuary.com.