Blaine W. VanHorn, 93, of Smicksburg, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Smicksburg, a son of Irene (Simpson) and Harry VanHorn.
On Dec. 25, 1947, he married Ruth E. Waltz.
Blaine attended Spring Church Church of God and was a member of the VFW as well as the American Legion. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years in the IUOE Local 66.
He served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947 with the 731st Engineer Department Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Karen Rotto, of Lower Burrell; Blaine Jr., of Vandergrift; Ronald L. VanHorn and wife Judy, of Dayton; Judy Keibler and husband Earl, of Apollo; and Timothy VanHorn of Rochester Mills; 25 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Twila M. Rupert, of Shelocta.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Melinda, Kenneth and David VanHorn; a grandson; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; six brothers, John, Walter, Ralph, Merle, Bennett and Clair Vanhorn; two sisters, Helen Bowser and Mary Qualey; and a son-in-law, John Rotto.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Military honors will be accorded by the Jefferson County Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Interment will be in Gilgal Cemetery, Marion Center.
