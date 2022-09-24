Bob Curey, 90, formerly of Indiana, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J.
Born in 1932 in Michigan to Theo and Cecile Curey, Bob earned his bachelor’s degree from Hillsdale College, his master’s from the University of Michigan and his PhD. from Wayne State University. He was born and raised on a farm and became an educator for most of his working life, first as a high school teacher and later as a professor of English at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed reading, writing, music, art, dad jokes, traveling, talking to life-long friends, fighting for his community by serving on numerous non-profit boards, testing the resolve of elected officials and exploring anything that enriched the mind. His favorite way to spend time, though, was with his family, particularly his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his son Theo Curey and his wife Mary Jane, of Madison, N.J.; grandchildren Bryce and Claire, of Madison; and nieces Cynthia Gilpin, of Missouri, and Linda Cornell, of New York.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Curey; a sister, Francis Curey; and his beloved wife, Carol Curey. In addition, he leaves behind many cherished friendships made throughout life.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana. Visitors will be welcomed at 10:30 a.m., followed by the memorial service and lunch.