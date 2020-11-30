Bonita “Bonnie” Mock, 73, of Plumville, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Herbert and Virginia (Walker) Johnston, she was born May 1, 1947, in Indiana.
Bonnie was a 1965 graduate of Indiana High School, where she had been a majorette.
She will be remembered as an awesome wife, mother and grandmother whose interests included crafts, arts and antiquing.
Surviving are her husband, Robert; children, Misty (Thomas) Torrell, NuMine, and Jamie (Casey) Mock, Concord, N.C.; grandchildren, Daphne and Grahm Torrell, NuMine; step-grandchildren, Alaynna Torrell, NuMine, and Madelynn and Thomas Torrell, Lower Burrell; aunt, Mary Jane Cover; and cousins.
Preceding Bonnie in death were her parents and stepmother, Louise Widdowson Johnston.
Funeral arrangements will be private and
under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.