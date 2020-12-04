Bonita R. DeSalle

Bonita Rae (Jamison) DeSalle, 75, of Industry, formerly of Blairsville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab, Beaver Falls, after battling a lengthy illness.
She was the daughter of Raymond Jamison and Berdina Jamison. She was born on Feb. 9, 1945, in Meadville.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and loved a good cup of coffee.
Bonnie is survived by two children, James D. DeSalle (Christine), of Sandusky, Ohio, and Kerri McCrea (Robert), of Industry; six grandchildren, Vanessa Dickman (Christopher), Jessica Henderly (Anthony), Dante DeSalle, John McCrea, Morgan McCrea and Justin McCrea; a sister, Carol Battles, of Conneaut Lake; a brother-in-law, Terry DeSalle (Sherry), of Princeton, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Peg DeSalle, of Beachwood, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred DeSalle, who died in 2000; and a sister, Nancy Senyo.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville, in the spring.
The family would like to give a special thank you
to Bonnie’s friends and
the wonderful staff at Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
