Bonnie J. Helman

Bonnie Jane (Wagner) Helman, 59, of Ernest, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Clymer on Aug. 22, 1962, she was a daughter of James R. Wagner and Sara Jane (Brown) Wagner. She was the wife of Randy James Helman, of Ernest, whom she married in 1980, at the Clymer Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
Bonnie enjoyed crafts, ceramics and her dogs; but most importantly she loved playing with her grandson, Nolan.
In addition to her husband Randy, Bonnie will be missed by her children, Thomas James Helman, of Ernest, and Stacey Jane Markley (Pete), of Zanesville, Ohio. She will also be remembered by her grandson, Nolan Markley, and the following siblings, Robert Wagner (Katie), of Latrobe; Brenda Ratay (Jim), of Rochester Mills; James Wagner (Sharon), of Clymer; and Michelle Shedlock (Keven), of Clymer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Cramer.
A graveside funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Cherry Hill Progressive Brethren Cemetery, Indiana, with the Rev. Bob White officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
