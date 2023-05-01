Bonnie J. (McCune) Lowe, 88, of Cherry Tree, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home.
The daughter of Donald Jamison and Sarah (MacNicol) McCune, Bonnie was born July 9, 1934, in Wilkinsburg. Bonnie’s grandparents, Duncan and Jeannie MacNicol, emigrated to the United States from Hamilton, Scotland, in 1906.
Bonnie was a 1953 graduate of Harmony Area High School where, during her senior year, she was a member of the choir, a cheerleader, a librarian, and she was involved in the senior play. On Sept. 15, 1954, she married James Lowe Jr., and they shared more than 42 years of marriage together.
After Jim’s heart attack and subsequent transplant, Bonnie provided medical care and support to her husband for more than 10 years until his death in 1997.
Bonnie worked several jobs during her lifetime, but she was primarily a homemaker focused upon her family. Over the years, she prepared many delicious meals for her family and friends topped off with favorite desserts such as cream puffs, cinnamon rolls and blackberry pie. She loved attending the sporting events and musical/theatrical performances of her children and grandchildren.
Bonnie was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. She was also a long-time member of the Cherry Tree United Methodist Church.
Bonnie is survived by her three children: James D. Lowe and wife, Brenda S., of Cherry Tree, Ronald L. Lowe and wife, Brenda L., of Cherry Tree, and Cathy S. Lowe and husband, Donald Boozer, of Twinsburg; as well as her devoted companion of more than 20 years, Taylor McCracken, of Hubbard, Ohio.
She is also survived by her dearly loved grandchildren: James D. Lowe Jr. and wife Jordan, Melissa Leasure and husband Vernon, Linsey Griffin and husband Kevin, Julie Roach and husband Bradley, Whitney Lowe, Caitlin Boozer and Kevin Boozer; and great-grandchildren: Reagan Lowe, Camden Lowe, Megan Ferrier and husband Justin, Alaina Leasure, Lucas Griffin, Harper Roach and Theo Roach.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister Donna Lou (McCune) Bennett; and brother Terry D. McCune.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale, and again from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, on Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Lecorchick officiating. Interment will take place at North End Protestant Cemetery, Northern Cambria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Heart Association.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Bonnie’s guestbook and to share condolence messages.
