Bonnie Kay Morley, 77, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of George and Betty (Glass) Wetzel, she was born Feb. 24, 1944.
Bonnie had been employed as an aide for St. Andrew’s Village. Following her retirement, Bonnie volunteered as an activity assistant. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a faithful woman who loved the Lord. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting and caring for her beloved pets.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, S.A. “Butch” Morley; brother-in-law John (Helen) Morley; sisters-in-law Carol (Richard) Coble and Deborah (Gary) Pierce; good friends Carol Buterbaugh, Brenda Bullers and Pat Rising; and many special neighbors, nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Greg Golden officiating.
Interment in Rowley Cemetery will be private.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to St. Andrew’s Village and 365 Hospice for their kind and compassionate care and to Pastor Golden and the brothers and sisters of Trinity Church for continued assistance.