Bonnie L. Chapman, 75, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Latrobe Manor, Latrobe.
She was born Aug. 31, 1947, in Latrobe, the daughter of Calvin Kerr and Muriel (Cogley) Kerr. Bonnie was of the Methodist faith. She was a former beautician in Latrobe, enjoyed playing bingo and loved her dog and cockatiels and her parrot.
She is survived by her brother, Larry Kerr and wife JoAnne, of Ligonier; sister Brenda Fleming and husband Bob, of Tempe, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Chapman; and a sister, Emma Kay Quinette.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Doug Johnson officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to ViaQuest Hospice, 1010 Park Ave., Monongahela, PA 15063, or Latrobe Manor, 501 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
