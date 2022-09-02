Bonnie L. Long, 74, of West Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1947, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Roy E. and Avonell (Mitchell) Horner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Leonard “Andy” Long and sisters Cleo Langham and JoAnn True.
Bonnie is survived by children Doug Long and wife Ronna, of Johnstown; Chris Long and wife Susan, of New Florence; and Leslie Russell and husband David, of West Bolivar; grandchildren Alex Long and wife Arika, Autumn Cameron and husband Jamie, Jacob Long, Alan Russell, Katie Long, Alyssa Russell, Spencer Pearson, Haiden Long, Charlette Long and Cleo Long; and great-grandchildren Alexis Long, Aaliyah Long, Kalianna Long, Wesley Long, Alyssa Cameron, Andy Long and Cash Cameron.
Family was everything to Bonnie. As the matriarch of her family, she cared for many family members. She was an over-the-road truck driver and school bus driver for Lodestar.
At Bonnie’s request, there will be no public visitation or service.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
