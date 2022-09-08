Bonnie L. Raraigh, 85, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Allegheny Valley Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 3, 1937, to James and Bonita (Cunningham) Crossman in Manorville.
Bonnie was co-owner of their dairy farm with her husband. She was a member of NuValley Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working at the Dayton Fire Hall Thresherman dinners, baking, shopping and cleaning, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Dennis (Molly) Raraigh, of Sarver; daughter, Tammy (Steve) Croyle, of Avonmore; five grandchildren, Alaina (Jeremy Harkleroad), Nathan (Kari), David, Devon and Katie; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Lyle; sister, Charlene Savona, of Ford City; brother, Sam (Renee) Crossman, of Saxonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth L. Raraigh, who died Nov. 26, 2013; and a brother, James Crossman.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at NuValley Presbyterian Church, Rural Valley, with Pastor Carmen Shullo officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place in Smicksburg Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Grey’s Colonial Acres and QLS Sarver for the great care they provided over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NuValley Presbyterian Church, 901 E. Main St., Rural Valley, PA 16249, or Don’t Stop Dreaming, 612 N. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.