Bonnie (Long) Curnow Cunkelman, 61, of Indiana, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
The daughter of Leonard Long Sr. and Alethia L. (Patterson) Long, she was born Jan. 11, 1962, in Indiana.
Bonnie graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1979, and worked as a personal care aide.
She was a member of Indiana Alliance Church. She loved raising monarch butterflies, rehabilitating squirrels and caring for the elderly.
She is survived by three children, Janice Noethiger (Tyler), of Easton; Jaidyn Long, of Indiana; and Chase Long, of Indiana; one grandchild, Parker Noethiger; two brothers, Charles Long (Kathy), of Vienna, Ohio, and Ed Long (Judy), of Home; and a sister, Anna Dragon (Mike), of Snowflake, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, Gerald Evan Long; and a brother, Leonard Long Jr.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Tuesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, with the Rev. Marv Nelson officiating.
The family requests memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.