Bonnie Marshall, 86, of Home, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center from COVID-19.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1934, to Blair and Althea (Hinderliter) Mauk, in Cowanshannock Township. Bonnie baby-sat for many people through the years. She was a member of Smicksburg Lutheran Church and worked the South Mahoning elections for 20-plus years.
Bonnie is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Barry) Lindenberg, of Penn Run; Janice (Steve) Cataldo, of McKees Rocks; and Lori (Victor) Taylor, of DuBois; son, Mark Marshall, of Home; three sisters, Anna Ruth (Larry) Butler, of Hawthorn; Donna (Jack) Buffington, of Big Run; and Kathy (William) Kilgore, of Dubois; brother, Charles (Cindy) Mauk, of Valier; five granddaughters, Brianna (Paul) Knapik, Amanda Cataldo, Stephanie Cataldo, Megan Marshall and Victoria Taylor; three grandsons, Brian Lindenberg, Matthew (Kayla) Marshall and Brandon Taylor; two great-granddaughters, Bailey Knapik and Paisley Marshall; two great-grandsons, Parker Knapik and Brody Knapik; and sister-in-law, Fran Mauk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Marshall, who passed away in 1988; brother, Ronald Mauk; and a sister, Karen.
A private family visitation will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Smicksburg Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.