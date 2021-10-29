Bonnie McAdams, 47, of New Florence, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at home.
Born July 17, 1974, she was the daughter of Connie (McAdams) Payne, New Florence.
In addition to her mother, she is also survived by her brother, Richard McAdams, Latrobe; nieces, Katie, Brooke and Stacey Sapp; brother-in-law, Bernard Sapp Jr.; uncle, Ernie McAdams; and aunt, Joyce Hutchins; and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Sapp, and grandparents Joseph and Betty (Fletcher) McAdams.
Bonnie was an active and loving community member, giving of her time with the New Florence Volunteer Fire Company’s Auxiliary and being a home caregiver.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until the time of candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Everyone is asked to wear masks.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.