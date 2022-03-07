Bonnie Rae Palmer, 73, of Homer City, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Raymond Palmer Sr. and Olive M. (Foust) Palmer, she was born May 15, 1948, in Indiana.
She enjoyed working with crafts and baking cookies and was always there for her family.
Surviving are her son, George W. Shirley (Carla), of Homer City; a granddaughter, Kelsie; and siblings, Patsy “Toot” Palmer, of Blairsville, Raymond “Skip” Palmer Jr. (Donna), of Latrobe, Marla McConnell, of Blairsville, and Grace Bernabei (Augie), of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Palmer and Jodi Palmer.
As per the request of Bonnie, there will be no visitation or service.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
