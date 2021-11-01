Boyd “Clair” “Meanie” Barkey, 77, of Erie, formerly of Dixonville, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Erie VA Medical Center in Erie.
The son of James and Gertrude (Rainey) Barkey, he was born April 25, 1944, in Dixonville.
Clair was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He earned his associate’s degree in electrical studies at Triangle Tech in DuBois and had taken classes at the Freeport Campus. He then earned his bachelor’s in ministry and divinity at the Transylvania Bible School. While attending the Bible School, he enjoyed being a volunteer and assisted in maintenance projects.
Clair served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam from December 1963 until December 1967, earning the rank of Sgt. E5. He was a life member of both the DAV and VFW in Sharon, as well as belonging to the Vietnam Veterans of Indiana County. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Sharon. A man of many interests, his career encompassed working in the maintenance department of Indiana Hospital; becoming a minister, who created a traveling ministry; and being a self-employed electrician with his firm, Boyd’s Electrical. Some of his favorite pastimes were woodworking, horseshoe pitching, fishing and crocheting.
Clair is survived by his two daughters, Ruth Ann Barkey, of Blairsville, and Delsa Jane Ferguson and husband Joe, of Indiana; his two grandchildren, Joey Ferguson and Trisha Ferguson, of Indiana; his siblings, John D. Barkey, of Cookport, Esther Heberling, of Indiana, Alice “Tiny” Chelton, of Indiana, and Paul “Shake” Barkey, of Dixonville; his special niece, Diana Gibble, of Oswayo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gertrude Barkey; his sister, Theresa Barkey; and his nephew: Rodney Barkey.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale, where immediately following the visitation a 2 p.m. funeral service will be officiated by Chaplain Eric Dye of the Erie VA Medical Center. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Marines and the Clymer American Legion Post #222. Interment will be at the Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
