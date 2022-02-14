Boyd E. 'Butch' Reinard

Boyd Eugene “Butch” Reinard, 77, of Indiana, died at his home following a lengthy illness on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Born in Homer City on Feb. 14, 1944, he was a son of Burton Reinard and Helen Pearl (Johnson) Reinard. He was the husband of Linda (Helman) Reinard, whom he married Sept. 14, 1968.
Butch was a graduate of Marion Center High School. For more than 20 years he was employed as an assembler at Syntron in Homer City. After leaving Syntron, he worked as a shuttle car driver at the Emily Mine, a position he held until years later when he became disabled. He was a member of the UMWA.
He was the consummate outdoorsman, who loved to go camping, as well as hunting and fishing.
He was also quite the animal lover. However, Butch most enjoyed being with his very large and very loving family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is remembered by his children, Wendy Blystone (Robert Jr.); Nancy Reinard (Brandi Ports); Jeannie Williard (David); Betty Reinard (Connie); Cory Reinard; John Reinard; Autumn Gelles (Josh); Ashley Boehm (Matt); Richard Reinard; Amber Reinard; Mike Reinard; Hailey Reinard; Sierra Reinard and Christopher Reinard. He is further survived by multiple foster children; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Among the grandchildren there are Kara and husband, Zack; Rob and wife Caitlin; Noah; Caidon; Raelynn; Blairic; Kashtion; and numerous adopted grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents and the following brothers, Burton Reinard Jr., and Bob, Bill and Carl Reinard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pastor Jack Lucas will officiate. Interment will follow at Sample Run Cemetery in Cherryhill Township.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.