Brad E. Bleakney, Esq., was born on Aug. 26, 1956, in Indiana, and passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was an attorney at law, graduated from Penn State and John Marshall Law School in Chicago. Brad loved the outdoors; fishing, hunting and gardening. Brad was a fabulous father to Vaughn.
Brad was the beloved husband of Kathryn “Kit” (nee Moy); father of Vaughn Blair Bleakney; brother of Rita L. (Dr. Kevin) Strezo, Indiana; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his aunt, Gladys Johns, Elderton; and Uncle Bob McConnell, Erie; as well as many cousins and family living in Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Blair and Velma (nee Cribbs) Bleakney.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Donations can be made online.
A memorial service for Brad E. Bleakney, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Angel De La Cruz officiating, at the Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, PA 15736.