Bradley Floyd Fairbanks, 71, of Aultman, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Brad Fairbanks was born in Indiana in 1949 to Janet Mae Fairbanks. His mother and grandfather, Floyd Fairbanks, raised him in Aultman, where he lived his entire life.
He grew up surrounded by family. In a small town like Aultman, the extended family was more like one large immediate family. He grew up alongside his cousins Don and Kay Burkett and Danny Fairbanks.
He had a great love of going to Kettle Creek State Park from the time he was 9 months old, being propped up on a pillow there, until his most recent trip with his grandkids this past fall.
Just like his grandfather and great-grandfather, Brad worked in the coal mines, a job he was extremely proud of.
He also served as a board member for District 2 of the UMWA, as well as serving as president of his local, 1257. Additionally, he served on the Indiana County Democratic Committee and was active with the class of 1967 from Laura Lamar High School which is now Homer-Center.
On Jan. 7, 1967, he married Gloria Jane Smith, of Indiana, a marriage that produced four children, Christy Mae, (deceased); Brad Ivan (Bif), Sherry Lynn and Mac Aaron. In addition to his children, he had 12 grandchildren who meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his grandfather and his daughter Christy.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria; his children and their spouses, Bif and wife Nancy, Pensacola, Fla.; and Sherry Briscoe and husband Tony; and Mac and wife Missy, both in Aultman; along with 12 grandchildren, Anthony, Aneisha, Evan and wife Haley, Marisa, Justin, Tayler, Angel, Kyle, Kiana, Macayla, Katie and Colt; as well as many other family and friends.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James McCaulley officiating. Interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.