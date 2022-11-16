Brady Charles Bollinger, 27, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in North Apollo as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
The son of Bradley L. Bollinger and Rebekah R. Gordish, he was born Sept. 25, 1995, in Indiana.
Brady was a graduate of Blairsville High School, Class of 2014, and was currently employed with West Penn Energy Service in Shelocta.
He was an avid outdoorsman and he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing along with ATV racing. Brady loved his dogs, Moose and Bruno.
Surviving are his parents, Bradley L. Bollinger (Joette), of Latrobe, and Rebekah R. Gordish, of Apollo, and Brian Brown, of Blairsville; one sister, Courtney E. Bollinger, of Flinton; maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Gordish, of Indiana; paternal grandfather, George H. Bollinger, of Blairsville; half-brother, Zackary D. Bollinger, of Indiana; stepbrother, Tyler Newborn, of Latrobe; love of his life, Alyssa Johns, of Vandergrift; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward Gordish, in 2017; paternal grandmother, Norma J. Bollinger, in 2018; and maternal uncle, Andrew Gordish, in 2005.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
A private interment will be held in Livermore Cemetery, Derry Township.
The family is requesting donations to be made to the funeral home to help cover the cost of the funeral.
