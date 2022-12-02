Branden “Boog” David Gromley, 32, of Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Punxsutawney.
The son of the late David “Weige” L. Gromley and Darla D. (Bingaman) Travis, he was born on Nov. 27, 1989, in Punxsutawney.
Branden had a sweet, caring personality with a heart of gold. His family was his number one priority in life. Branden thoroughly loved his nieces and nephew.
Possessed with a natural curiosity, Branden had an inquisitive mind and loved learning, especially about history and the paranormal.
An avid sports fan, he especially loved football. One of Branden’s favorite activities was fishing.
Branden is survived by his sister, Ciara D. Eglberger (Bryan), of Indiana; niece, Violet Barker; nephew, Prestyn Travis; and another niece, Addalynn Eglberger; his stepfather, Kenny Travis, of Rochester Mills; maternal grandmother, Edith Bingaman, of Glen Campbell; and step-grandmother, Shannon Bingaman.
He will also be missed by his four aunts, Sandra Siford, of Cherry Tree; Shelli Hutton (Kevin), Jackie Barto (Jim) and Sheila Schmittle; three uncles, Jason Bingaman, Brett Bingaman (Holly) and Daran Bingaman (Karlee); and his cousins, Kevin Hutton (Jessica), Kody Hutton, Destiny Bingaman, Brady Bingaman, Brittany Keener and Ashley Keener.
Branden was preceded in death by his father, on June 1, 1994; his mother, on May 20, 2022; paternal grandmother, Helen Gromley; maternal grandfather, Ernest Bingaman; uncles, Paul Siford and Bobby Gromley; and his cousin, Daniel Bingaman.
Branden is no longer suffering.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Branden’s guestbook and share a message.