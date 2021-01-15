Brandi L. Carney

Brandi Lynn (Pennington) Carney, 43, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Aug., 25, 1977, a daughter of Frederick Carl Pennington and Arlene Elizabeth (Miller) Pennington. Her parents survive and reside in Rossiter.
Brandi was a 1995 graduate of Jeff Tech.
On June 9, 1998, she married the love of her life, Edward James Carney. They enjoyed 22 years of marriage and raised four beautiful children.
Brandi was a selfless woman. She lovingly took care of everyone, especially her husband. There was not a day that she did not rise with him each morning and make sure he had everything he needed for the day. She doted on her children as well, and she made a great home for all of them. Brandi was like a mother to others as well. Her door was always open and there were many kids who ended up on the living room couch over the years.
Camping was her favorite and her idea of a vacation. She and her family camped all over Pennsylvania and New York. Her yearly favorite was the Tractor Show in Center Hall, the Five Acre Flea Market and the Hundred Mile Yard Sale.
In addition to her children, her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She loved spending time with them and looked forward to them coming to visit.
In addition to her parents and husband Ed, she is survived by four children, Joseph Edward Carney, Danielle Lynn Carney, Alison Noel Carney and Andrew James Carney, all of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Abigail Sophie Carney, Lilly Mae Carney and Savannah Lynn Frantz; one brother, Donald Pennington and wife Gretchen, of Falls Creek; three sisters, Shawna Sterling and husband Stephen, of Rossiter, Shelly Pisano, of Rossiter, and Jenna Arnold and husband Jason, of Glen Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews; and mother- and father-in-law, Joseph and Susan Carney, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herbert and Esther Miller, and paternal grandparents, Edward and Henrietta Pennington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Friends will be received from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Grange Church of God.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Dave Hollis.
Interment will follow at Carney Family Cemetery, Hamilton.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.