Brenda D. Sulkosky

Brenda Diane Sulkosky, a lifelong resident of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, due to complications from leukemia. She was 63 years old.
Born Nov. 22, 1956, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of George E. Sulkosky and Patricia Ferguson Sulkosky, of Blairsville.
A 1974 graduate of Blairsville Senior High School, Brenda was a cheerleader and participated in the marching band. She worked for many years as an orthodontic assistant for Dr. Cavalancia and a dental assistant for Dr. Highberger at their practices in Blairsville. She was a member of CMA church in Blairsville.
Brenda enjoyed spending time putting together jigsaw puzzles and crocheting blankets for her family. She spent countless hours making baby blankets and sweaters to donate to the Pathway Homeless Shelter in Black Lick. She loved cooking and watching the Food Network. A lover of music, especially classic rock, in her younger years she enjoyed dancing and concerts. Known for her amiable personality and warm smile, she was proud to be part of the community in Blairsville. She was a loyal friend to all who knew her and was a devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.
Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved daddy, George E. Sulkosky, in 2001.
She is survived by her children: Michael Geary Jr., of Odenton, Md., daughter Parice and husband Eric Wilson, of Odenton, Md., and daughter Greta J. Geary and boyfriend Daniel Hutton, of Westmont; her grandchildren, Bella and Nolan Wilson, of Odenton, Md., Dante, Nadia and Ben Bongianino, of Westmont, and Lillian and Harrison Geary, of Philadelphia; one great-grandchild, Braxton Bongianino, of Westmont,; three brothers, George and wife Ruth, of Blairsville, Sam and wife Karen, of Worthville, and Stewart and wife Cheryl, of Black Lick; sister, Leslie and husband Kenn, of Moneta, Va.; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. A private funeral service will be held for family in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in the funeral home, and you may experience a slight wait. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 in support of Brenda’s grandson, Dante Bongianino, an Osteosarcoma patient.