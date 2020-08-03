Brenda K. Gallaher, 65, of Brush Valley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Autumn Grove, Harrisville.
Born Jan. 8, 1955, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Ord Henry and Leona Nora (Dishong) Smith, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Randy Laney; granddaughter Meadow Rose Laney; and brothers and sisters Inez “Dee” Smith, Paul Smith, Ellen Penfield, Harry Smith, Martha Berryman and Sarah Benco.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Bachik and husband Roger, Strongstown; Glenn Thomas Laney and wife Julie, South Roy, Wash.; Timothy Laney and wife Jennifer, Robinson; Amy Stephens and husband Chris, Brush Valley; and Allen Gallaher, New Florence; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters Ord Smith, Jr., Thomas Smith, Donna Betzold, Barry Smith, Garry Smith, Kim Green and Ronald Smith.
Brenda enjoyed hymn sings, going to church, sewing, baking, working in her yard and attending yard sales. She was a highly active person who enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 p.m. till time of the service at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Evangelist Lloyd Campbell will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 only 25 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, and face coverings and social distancing will be required. Future inurnment will be in Thompson Cemetery.
