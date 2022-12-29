Brenda L. Cahill, 65, of Seward, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian.
Born Dec. 5, 1957, in Charles, she was the daughter of Barney Decker and Yvonne (Commers) Decker, New Florence.
She is survived by her mother; husband, Timothy Cahill; children, Justin Cahill, Cramer and Jessica Ashcroft and husband Alex, Seward; grandchildren, Peyton A. and Carter A. Cahill; sisters, Kathy Bartlebaugh and husband Ron, New Florence, and Carol Rohrabaugh and husband Barry, Cramer; and brothers, Jim Decker, Michael Decker and wife Mary and Brian Decker, all of New Florence.
She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Carla Clawson.
Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her granddogs, watching shows about ghosts and vacationing in the Outer Banks.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday with Pastor Sharon Hamley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brenda’s name may be made to Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
