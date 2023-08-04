Brenda Lee Breyer, 60, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Aug. 1, 1963, in Indiana, she was the daughter of James and Bernice (Fulmer) Wilson.
She enjoyed gardening, watching movies and playing cards.
Survivors include her son, Joshua Cricks (Kayla Cooper), of Clarksburg; her brother, Scott Wilson, of Shelocta; three sisters, Shirley McCracken, of Indiana; Mary (Jim) Henderson, of Shelocta; and Jackie (Vince) Kinter, of Turtle Creek; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Brewer; her brother, James; and three sisters, Bonnie, Debra and Sandra.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Dunmire-Kerr & Rowe Funeral Home, Inc., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Brian Ralston officiating. Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dun mirekerr.com.
