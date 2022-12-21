Brenda Lee (Rearick) Stivason, 63, of Rural Valley, passed away Sunday Dec. 18, 2022, at ACMH after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born March 21, 1959, to John L. and Mae (Schaeffer) Rearick.
She graduated from Elderton High School in 1977. Brenda was devoted to taking care of her family, especially her children and beloved granddaughter, Madison.
Brenda is survived by her loving spouse Eric V.; and their son Curtis V., of home; daughter Erica (Todd) Soderberg; granddaughter Madison, of Sinking Spring; and son-in-law Jason Myers, of Greensburg. She is also survived by her siblings, Darl (Charlotte) Rearick, of Rural Valley, Randy Rearick, of Erie, Donna Serbin, of Kittanning, Carolyn Serbin, of Wisconsin, and Debbie (Kevin) Rupert, of Kittanning; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mae Rearick; in-laws Vance and Carolyn Stivason; brother Jack Rearick; niece Nichole Rearick; and daughter Jessica L. (Stivason) Myers.
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley, will be serving the family. A service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.