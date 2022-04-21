We are sad to share the news that Brenda Mowry, of Indiana, has passed away.
She went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on the eve of her 64th birthday. She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Fee Sr., and mother, Naomi (Rhine) Fee.
She is survived by a son, Joshua Mowry; a sister, Judy Shrokman; a brother, Dean Fee Jr.; and their families.
Brenda died after several long and hard-fought battles with illness in the hospital — demonstrating such amazing courage and strength. We realize that she will no longer struggle or suffer in pain but wish that we could once again see her beautiful smile.
Rest in peace, Brenda Mowry, and know that you were loved. Arrangements have been entrusted to Moskal & Kennedy Colonial Funeral Home, Johnstown.