Brenda Mumau-Schrecengost, 63, of Commodore, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana, after a long battle with an illness.
The daughter of S. Dean and Joan Mumau, she was born on Oct. 30, 1958, in Indiana.
Brenda was a 1976 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She attended Edinboro University and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in art history.
She attended Diamondville United Methodist Church.
For many years, Brenda was employed as a secretary for the Arcadia Coal Co. at their offices in Arcadia and Punxsutawney.
More than anything, Brenda greatly enjoyed being with her family, her friends and her many cousins. She loved spending time in the outdoors, especially going to the beach and camping.
An animal lover, she loved caring for her beloved dogs, Morgan and Jake.
Brenda was an avid reader for most of her life. She rarely missed watching episodes of her favorite TV show, “Jeopardy!”
She is survived by her loving family including her parents, S. Dean and Joan Mumau, of Commodore; her brother, Randy “Doc” Mumau and fiancée Maryanne Evanick, of Commodore; her sister, Linda Putt and husband David, of Commodore; her brother, Mark Mumau and wife Christine, of Maine; niece, Shannon Thorton and husband Phil; niece, Magen Buterbaugh and husband Thomas, and their son, Carter; nephew, Josh Putt and wife Stephanie, and their two daughters, Harper and Chloe; niece, Deana Vasbinder and husband Douglas, and their son, Jayden, and daughter, Paige; nephew, Zachary Mumau and wife Jade, and their son, Jamison, and daughter, Ruby; and niece Shelley Mumau and fiancé Inbo Pak, and their son, Manny; and Brenda’s wonderful caregiver for many years and family friend, Mary Buchanan, of Dixonville.
Brenda was preceded in death by her infant brother, David Bradley Mumau.
Private family arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, along with family friend, Pastor Kimberly S. Betz, who will officiate the private family service. Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
Brenda’s family would like to thank the staff of Beacon Ridge for the care they gave Brenda and extends their appreciation for the great kindness and understanding they received from the staff, as well.
In recognition of Brenda’s fondness for animals, memorial contributions may be forwarded to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
