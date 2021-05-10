Brenda S. Pompelia

Brenda Suzanne Pompelia, 62, of Rural Valley (Plumcreek Township), passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 10, 1959, the daughter of Glenn and Shirley (Adams) Wiles, of Kittanning.
Brenda graduated in 1977 from Kittanning High School, where she was a cheerleader. She graduated at the top of her class.
She worked for 33 years at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital before moving on to Lutheran Senior Life for the following 12 years. She was the facilities management coordinator.
Brenda enjoyed gardening, tending to her variety of plant life including flowers as well as her prided cherry tomatoes for her granddaughters. Beyond her talented green thumb, she loved enjoying life by her pool, Steelers football, Pirates baseball and attending her granddaughters’ cheer competitions.
She was a great wife, a fantastic mother, a fabulous “Gammy,” as well as a very well-liked and respected individual. She was funny, outgoing and wonderful at everything she got involved in.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Larry, whom she married Jan. 25, 1985; her sons Cory and Ethan and his wife, Alexia; granddaughters Cadence and Scarlett (who were the undoubtedly the joys of her life); her parents, Glenn and Shirley; her brother, Tim and wife Kim; her sister, Sheryl Hutchenson and husband Joe; her sister, Kris Kamer and husband John; her brother, Greg; and her nieces and nephews, Allison, Tim, Steve, Emma, Tina, Amanda and Jessica.
Brenda was a loving wife and I thank her for the 43 years that I got to share with her.
As per Brenda’s request, there will be no visitation or Mass. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in St. Mary, R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro.
Also, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.