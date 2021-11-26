Brent David Stiver, 66, of Indiana, went home to the Lord at 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, while at the Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a courageous and long battle with cancer.
The son of Raymond and Lois (Frycklund) Stiver, he was born June 6, 1955, in Ambridge.
Brent was a graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School. He later received a degree in television production. He was employed by WJAC in Johnstown. He later managed the Manos and Indiana Theaters in Indiana and was a driver for Diamond Pharmacy Services, also of Indiana.
He was a lifelong, faithful member of the Church of Christ and Hilltop Baptist Church, both of Indiana.
Brent was the type of individual who would go out of his way for anyone and would always ask “how everyone was.” He loved his dogs and cared for them greatly. Brent will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious laugh, immense generosity and gentle spirit.
Surviving are his brother, Gregg (Connie) Stiver, Pittsburgh; nephew, Dustin (Alyssa) Stiver, Pittsburgh; nieces, Christine Stiver and husband Dominic Terlizzi, New York City, and Shaina (Corey) Vasbinder, and their children, Declan and Cooper, Pittsburgh.
Preceding Brent in death were his parents; and grandparents, Robert and Romaine Frycklund, and Ethel Gibson.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A private service will follow with private interment in the Greenwood Cemetery.
The family requests masks to be worn to ensure safety.