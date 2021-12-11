Brent Jared “B.J.” Stahl, 51, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 25, 1970, in Indiana, he was a son of Phyllis (Whited) Stahl, of Indiana, and William C. Stahl, of Windber.
On Jan. 9, 1993, in Clearfield, he married Andrea (Penoyer) Stahl, who survives.
B.J. graduated in 1989 from Apollo-Ridge High School and from Gannon University in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
He was employed at Seneca Allegany Casino as a security guard for more than 15 years.
B.J. was a member of Church of the Ascension.
He enjoyed talking about philosophy and politics, but music was his life. He loved to play guitar.
Surviving in addition to his parents, and wife Andrea of 28 years, are one daughter, Rebecca Sue Stahl, and one son, Wesley Stahl, both of Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Loleta Stahl, and his maternal grandparents, Wesley and Margaret Whited.
Private services will be held at the convenience of family, with the Rev. Stacey Fussell, rector, officiating. Burial will be in East Mahoning Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Episcopal Church of Ascension.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www. hollenbeckcahill.com.