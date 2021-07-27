Brett A. Nesbit

Brett Aaron Nesbit, 51, of Marchand, passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 12, 1970, to Jerry J. and Karen J. (Holby) Nesbit in Indiana.
He was a 1988 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and was a member of the Pennsylvania and National Holstein Associations. Brett was a life-long dairy farmer working on his family’s dairy farm in Marchand. He won many awards in his younger years of showing registered Holsteins.
Brett also became a well-known judge of dairy cattle. Judging for the top registered Holstein dairy cattle shows in Harrisburg and Madison, Wis. Brett was proud of his crops and his knowledge of farming. He had over 400 acres of soybeans planed this year. Brett also enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Karen Nesbit, Marchand; three sisters, Beth Huber and husband Karl, Frederick, Md.; Jody London and husband Jim, Punxsutawney; and twin sister, Brenda Homan, Valier; and nieces and nephews, Kira Huber, Alex Huber and wife Brenna, Justin London and wife Brittney and Jordan London.
Services are private. The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutwaney have been entrusted with the arrangements.
