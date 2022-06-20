Brian D. Knupp, 73, of Indiana, formerly of Deckers Point, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Murray A. and Marion “Mim” (Linder) Knupp, he was born June 27, 1948, in Indiana.
Brian served for three years in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
A Christian man of God, Brian was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Clymer.
He wed Mary Louise “Chuckie” (Stonebraker) on Oct. 19, 1968. They had shared more than 37 years together when Mary died on April 1, 2006.
A UMWA member, from 1971-1983, Brian was employed by Barnes and Tucker. After the coal mine closed, he worked as the Yellow Creek State Park supervisor of maintenance. In the mid-1980s, Brian went back to school and earned an associate degree in maintenance electricity and construction technology from Triangle Tech.
As a self-employed electrical contractor, Brian thoroughly enjoyed his employment opportunities of working for numerous contracting companies. Since 2000, he had put these career experiences to good use in his job as an electrical instructor at multiple facilities. Since 2000, Brian had been employed at State Correctional facilities in Pittsburgh, Cresson and State College before retiring from the Houtzdale location. He believed in treating his students with great respect.
An outdoorsman and a member of the NRA, some of his favorite hobbies were camping, fishing, hunting and trapping. He loved old classic cars, race cars and farm tractors, as well listening to oldies music.
Fondly known as “Knupphead,” he had an innate gift for coming up with the best “one-liners.” A gifted conversationalist, Brian enjoyed being with people and having the opportunity to share memories and stories as well as to create new memories together.
Brian greatly loved his sons, grandkids and family. He loved spending time with them whenever he could.
He is survived by his two sons: Mark Aaron Knupp and wife Brenda, of Commodore, and Martin Chad Knupp and wife Mandy, of Marion Center; three grandchildren: Andrea Sharp and husband Dave, Brooke Knupp and Chad Knupp; and his three great-grandchildren: Paxton Knupp, Landon Wetzel and Cyrus Knupp-Bash.
Also surviving are his twin brother Barry Knupp and wife Melanie, of Hillsdale; Larry “Fluff” Knupp, of Commodore; Becky Knupp, of Hillsdale; Denise Yacobucci, of Indiana; Patty McGinn, of Columbus, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Nancy Caldwell and husband Rick, of Commodore; his brother-in-law Paul Stonebraker and wife Kathy, of Deckers Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 1 p.m. funeral service will take place Wednesday, with pastor John Sykes officiating.
