Brian F. Wisneski, 64, Reynoldsville, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Born April 19, 1959, in Orange County, Calif., he was the son of Fred and Orpha (Stahlman) Wisneski.
On July 11, 1992, he married Kate L. (Broad) Wisneski; she survives.
Brian was the owner/operator of NAPA Auto Parts for 23 years. He had been in the auto parts industry since he was 18 years old.
He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion and the Olympic Athletic Club. Brian was an avid Las Vegas Raiders fan. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, NASCAR racing and his trips with the guys.
He also enjoyed collecting cars and working on them.
Brian is survived by his children, Greg Zatsick and his wife Jacki, of Falls Creek, Allison Zatsick, of DuBois, and Kayla Pearce, of Reynoldsville; his grandchildren, Kourtney and Brayden Zatsick, and Aubree and Everleigh Garthwaite; and his siblings, Joe Wisneski and his wife Teresa, of Virginia, and Karen Mahon of Ohio.
There will be no public visitation.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronick funeralhome.com.
