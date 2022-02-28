Brian J. Dunmire Jr., 16, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at home.
He was born May 25, 2005, in Latrobe, to Brian J. Dunmire Sr. and Megan (Shirley) Dunmire.
Brian was an 11th-grader at River Valley High School. He loved watching “Studio Wrestling” and “The Walking Dead” on TV. He also loved playing video games and spending time with his family, especially his brother.
Brian was a very kind and friendly person and enjoyed talking to all who he met.
He is survived by his mother, Megan (Shirley) Dunmire and husband Jayden Hardy, Blairsville; a brother, Travis Dunmire, Blairsville; maternal grandparents George and Glenda Shirley, Blairsville; aunts Lauren Shirley and Michelle Blystone and husband Joe; stepsisters Hannah and Aubrey Hardy; and many cousins, especially Rhiannon Mazzaferro and Zion Shirley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brian J. Dunmire Sr., and paternal grandparents, James and Carol Dunmire.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Pastor Jack Lucas will officiate.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Ferguson Funeral Home to help with expenses.