Brian J. Hill

Brian James Hill, 54, of Johns Island, S.C., formerly of Johnson City, Tenn., died Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Brian was a native of Lucernemines and was a son of Milton Hill Jr., Marjorie Campbell Hill, who preceded him in death, and stepson of Janet Hill.
He graduated from Homer-Center High School in Homer City, prior to relocating to Tennessee with his family and attended a community college in Johnson City.
Brian had a deep-rooted passion for sports and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, along with hunting, fishing and kicking back at the beach!
Brian never knew a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand with any job big or small.
During his career, he worked in various roles at local restaurants and in construction.
In addition to his father, Brian is survived by his sister, Sherri Driskell and her husband, Lewis, Johns Island, S.C.; his brother, Joseph Hill, High Point, N.C.; his ex-wife, Lynn Hill, Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial event for Brian will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Manna House, P.O. Box 5746, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Hill family at morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Hill family.